3748 Tennyson Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home close to all! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors, large living room with lots of windows. The dining room has built ins. Extra large kitchen with granite counters, gas range and room for a breakfast table. Plenty of storage. There are 2 master bedrooms, all bedrooms are large , have ceiling fans and lots of windows for natural light. There is a master bedroom downstairs with hardwood floors, and mirrored closet doors. Upstairs master has a bay window and is really large! Back yard has a deck to relax on. 2 car garage, cul de sac street. Walk to stores and restaurants! Easy access to freeway. Pets on approval no known aggressive breed dogs, No smoking/vaping. Drive by then call agent for appointment to see.

