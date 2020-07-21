All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

3748 Tennyson Street - 1

3748 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3748 Tennyson Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home close to all! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors, large living room with lots of windows. The dining room has built ins. Extra large kitchen with granite counters, gas range and room for a breakfast table. Plenty of storage. There are 2 master bedrooms, all bedrooms are large , have ceiling fans and lots of windows for natural light. There is a master bedroom downstairs with hardwood floors, and mirrored closet doors. Upstairs master has a bay window and is really large! Back yard has a deck to relax on. 2 car garage, cul de sac street. Walk to stores and restaurants! Easy access to freeway. Pets on approval no known aggressive breed dogs, No smoking/vaping. Drive by then call agent for appointment to see.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

