Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3712 28th St.

3712 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
The Gem in North Park! - Tenant Planet is Proud to present this 3 bedroom 2 bath rustic home in the middle of North Park. Blocks away from all the restaurants and shops by 30th and University. And only a quarter mile away from Balboa Park. This home offers a spacious driveway that extends up into the property for extra parking! This gem of this house offers a separate entertainment room in the back of the house with a huge Roof Deck we are sure everyone will love!

Please fill out our FREE application in order to view.

*More Pictures to Come Soon*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 28th St. have any available units?
3712 28th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3712 28th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3712 28th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 28th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3712 28th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3712 28th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3712 28th St. does offer parking.
Does 3712 28th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 28th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 28th St. have a pool?
No, 3712 28th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3712 28th St. have accessible units?
No, 3712 28th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 28th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 28th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 28th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 28th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
