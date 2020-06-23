All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3680 Bayside Walk

3680 Bayside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3680 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Price varies with season:
Fall, Winter, Spring Seasons:

Monthly, $5,200
Weekly, $1800
Daily, $335 (3 day minimum)

Summer Season:

June, $2,500 Weekly
July & August, $3,200 Weekly

Holidays:
Daily: $430 (3 day minimum)
Weekly: $2,900

TOT Tax will be added of approx. 11.05%
Cleaning: $150

Premier ground floor entry home. Super wide and spacious living room, dining and kitchen areas. Totally upgraded with expansive granite counters, duel pane windows, insulated, heating and air conditioning. Washer & Dryer. Just steps to Mission beach and 1/2 block to Pacific Ocean. Grassy picnic area just outside the front door. Great area for walking, skating and bike riding. See the city lights & fireworks from the front patio. Has one garage and one covered car port. Completely furnished, ready to move in. 2 Big screen tvs, dishwasher, microwave, new kitchen. 1 Big King, 1 Queen, 1 trundle bed with roll away. All of first floor and half of second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 Bayside Walk have any available units?
3680 Bayside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3680 Bayside Walk have?
Some of 3680 Bayside Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 Bayside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Bayside Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Bayside Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Bayside Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3680 Bayside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3680 Bayside Walk does offer parking.
Does 3680 Bayside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3680 Bayside Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Bayside Walk have a pool?
No, 3680 Bayside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Bayside Walk have accessible units?
No, 3680 Bayside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Bayside Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3680 Bayside Walk has units with dishwashers.
