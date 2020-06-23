3680 Bayside Walk

Amenities
Price varies with season:
Fall, Winter, Spring Seasons:
Monthly, $5,200
Weekly, $1800
Daily, $335 (3 day minimum)
Summer Season:
June, $2,500 Weekly
July & August, $3,200 Weekly
Holidays:
Daily: $430 (3 day minimum)
Weekly: $2,900
TOT Tax will be added of approx. 11.05%
Cleaning: $150
Premier ground floor entry home. Super wide and spacious living room, dining and kitchen areas. Totally upgraded with expansive granite counters, duel pane windows, insulated, heating and air conditioning. Washer & Dryer. Just steps to Mission beach and 1/2 block to Pacific Ocean. Grassy picnic area just outside the front door. Great area for walking, skating and bike riding. See the city lights & fireworks from the front patio. Has one garage and one covered car port. Completely furnished, ready to move in. 2 Big screen tvs, dishwasher, microwave, new kitchen. 1 Big King, 1 Queen, 1 trundle bed with roll away. All of first floor and half of second floor.