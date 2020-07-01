3654 Indiana Street

Amenities

3654 Indiana St.

San Diego, CA 92103

____________________________

Available 09/05/2019

____________________________

DETAILS:

•1 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs apartment

• $1,395 per month

• $1,300 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 6 month initial lease



FEATURES:

•Hardwood flooring throughout

• Small area for gardening or plants

• Vintage built-ins and kitchen!

• Stove and refrigerator included

• Adorable 4-unit property

• Located in Hillcrest with easy access to freeways and local eateries and BALBOA PARK!

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.