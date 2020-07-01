All apartments in San Diego
3654 Indiana Street

3654 Indiana St · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Indiana St, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3654 Indiana St.
San Diego, CA 92103
____________________________
Available 09/05/2019
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs apartment
• $1,395 per month
• $1,300 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 6 month initial lease

FEATURES:
•Hardwood flooring throughout
• Small area for gardening or plants
• Vintage built-ins and kitchen!
• Stove and refrigerator included
• Adorable 4-unit property
• Located in Hillcrest with easy access to freeways and local eateries and BALBOA PARK!
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Indiana Street have any available units?
3654 Indiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Indiana Street have?
Some of 3654 Indiana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Indiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Indiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Indiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3654 Indiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 3654 Indiana Street offer parking?
No, 3654 Indiana Street does not offer parking.
Does 3654 Indiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Indiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Indiana Street have a pool?
No, 3654 Indiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Indiana Street have accessible units?
No, 3654 Indiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Indiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Indiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.

