3649 Herman Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Walk to shops, restaurants, micro-breweries and even Morley Field.



The entire home has been remodeled, top to bottom and has a modern, open concept. All kitchen appliances are new Samsung and the new washer & dryer is LG. New dual-pane windows, hardwood throughout and new tile in both bathrooms. We also replaced all of the grass with artificial turf and added a new fence around the house. It's created a great environment for a family, with very low maintenance and has a wonderful side yard for entertaining.



(RLNE4819665)