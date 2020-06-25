All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
3649 Herman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3649 Herman Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3649 Herman Ave

3649 Herman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3649 Herman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to shops, restaurants, micro-breweries and even Morley Field.

The entire home has been remodeled, top to bottom and has a modern, open concept. All kitchen appliances are new Samsung and the new washer & dryer is LG. New dual-pane windows, hardwood throughout and new tile in both bathrooms. We also replaced all of the grass with artificial turf and added a new fence around the house. It's created a great environment for a family, with very low maintenance and has a wonderful side yard for entertaining.

(RLNE4819665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3649 Herman Ave have any available units?
3649 Herman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Herman Ave have?
Some of 3649 Herman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Herman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Herman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Herman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Herman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Herman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Herman Ave offers parking.
Does 3649 Herman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Herman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Herman Ave have a pool?
No, 3649 Herman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Herman Ave have accessible units?
No, 3649 Herman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Herman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Herman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University