Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3649 Antiem Street

3649 Antiem Street · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Antiem Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, welcoming living room, full sized dining room off of the kitchen, large enclosed patio room off of the back of the house.

Laundry room next to the kitchen for easy access. Large bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and large closet.

2 car garage, landscaper for the front yard included in your rent.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/781114?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Antiem Street have any available units?
3649 Antiem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Antiem Street have?
Some of 3649 Antiem Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Antiem Street currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Antiem Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Antiem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Antiem Street is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Antiem Street offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Antiem Street does offer parking.
Does 3649 Antiem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Antiem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Antiem Street have a pool?
No, 3649 Antiem Street does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Antiem Street have accessible units?
No, 3649 Antiem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Antiem Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Antiem Street does not have units with dishwashers.
