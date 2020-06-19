3649 Antiem Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, welcoming living room, full sized dining room off of the kitchen, large enclosed patio room off of the back of the house.



Laundry room next to the kitchen for easy access. Large bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and large closet.



2 car garage, landscaper for the front yard included in your rent.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/781114?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.