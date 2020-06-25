All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:54 PM

3645 Reynard Way

3645 Reynard Way · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a must see unit. Completely remodeled and upgraded to include quartz counters, new cabinets and fixtures throughout.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit also contains a separate den with fireplace and HUGE private patio in the back. Two parking spots one in the garage and an additional off street spot.

Coin Laundry onsite.

Move in ready!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Reynard Way have any available units?
3645 Reynard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Reynard Way have?
Some of 3645 Reynard Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Reynard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Reynard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Reynard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Reynard Way is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Reynard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3645 Reynard Way offers parking.
Does 3645 Reynard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Reynard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Reynard Way have a pool?
No, 3645 Reynard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Reynard Way have accessible units?
No, 3645 Reynard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Reynard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Reynard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
