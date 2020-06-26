3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Open 7/29 5 to 6 30 p.m.



Clairemont's Best Kept Secret



Why is this 2 bd/1 ba oasis the best find in trendy Clairemont? Here's the list....



1. Views of enormous canyon from your living room and private patio. No neighbors in front of you! Only gorgeous vistas.



2. Private spacious patio & yard area with ample room for BBQ, gardening or sun bathing!.



3. 2 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors.



4. Remodeled bathroom with comfy tub and lots of light.



5. Gorgeous top-of-the-line kitchen with oversized frig and kitchen nook along with private entrance to your side patio for morning coffee.



6. Lovely newer carpets and flooring for pure enjoyment at home.



7. Walk to Clairemont Square shopping center overflowing with stores, movies and restaurants.



8. Private and secure location in the heart of hip Clairemont, yet tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect for your afternoon walk!



9. 2 tandem parking spots for easy access



10. Part of QUIET triplex behind a small house that offers total seclusion from the busy city after work.



11. Community laundry room



12. Minutes to beach and La Jolla. Bus lines, freeway-52 close-by.



What more is there?



Available August 9th with your good credit No pets, please, no exceptions! $1845. Please call Nick at 619 201 9280



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1273032)