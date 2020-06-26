All apartments in San Diego
3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B

3638 Pocahontas Court · No Longer Available
Location

3638 Pocahontas Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Open 7/29 5 to 6 30 p.m.

Clairemont's Best Kept Secret

Why is this 2 bd/1 ba oasis the best find in trendy Clairemont? Here's the list....

1. Views of enormous canyon from your living room and private patio. No neighbors in front of you! Only gorgeous vistas.

2. Private spacious patio & yard area with ample room for BBQ, gardening or sun bathing!.

3. 2 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors.

4. Remodeled bathroom with comfy tub and lots of light.

5. Gorgeous top-of-the-line kitchen with oversized frig and kitchen nook along with private entrance to your side patio for morning coffee.

6. Lovely newer carpets and flooring for pure enjoyment at home.

7. Walk to Clairemont Square shopping center overflowing with stores, movies and restaurants.

8. Private and secure location in the heart of hip Clairemont, yet tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect for your afternoon walk!

9. 2 tandem parking spots for easy access

10. Part of QUIET triplex behind a small house that offers total seclusion from the busy city after work.

11. Community laundry room

12. Minutes to beach and La Jolla. Bus lines, freeway-52 close-by.

What more is there?

Available August 9th with your good credit No pets, please, no exceptions! $1845. Please call Nick at 619 201 9280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1273032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have any available units?
3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have?
Some of 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B offers parking.
Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have a pool?
No, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have accessible units?
No, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Pocahontas Ct Apt B has units with dishwashers.
