Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3636 Eugene Place Available 06/21/19 *** Fantastic 3 Bed/1 Bath Home with HUGE VIEW *** - Canyon home in Normal Heights on a quiet street is this 3 bed/1 bath charmer with a one car garage. Walking distance from Adams Avenue and DiMille's Pizza!



Welcome to this lovingly remodeled and cared for home in quiet Normal Heights neighborhood. Home boasts open floor plan with den/office with French doors that lead to the living room or the dining area. The whole house is on a water filtration system. Why go Britta when you can protect your whole home?



Big flat backyard that leads to terraced yard that is perfect for the gardener in the family. Beautiful views to the mountains, perfect for entertaining!!



Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern layout, pre-wired ATT&T fiber internet, and new landscaping are just a few benefits of calling this property home.



The backyard is huge with large deck and patio,mature landscaping, tiered veggie garden and HUGE views.



It is perfect for hosting events or just relaxing in the afternoons. The owners cover landscaping services.



To view the video tour please visit https://vimeo.com/337449163/62b0eef486 or www.bluehorizonmanagement.com



OPEN HOUSE - JUNE 16th (6/16) from 9:00am - 1:00pm



This home will not last long. Call 760-705-1002 or email info@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or to set up a private showing of the home.



Term: One (1) year lease

Unit Size: 3 Bedroom / 1Bath

Building Type: Home

Rent: $3,250/month

Date Available: 6/21/2019

Pets: Yes ($50/month increase for a dog or cat)

Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Utilities covered by owner: Landscaping

Parking: Large one car garage and also one off street parking. There is of course parking in front of the home on the street.



Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com



