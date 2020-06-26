All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3636 Eugene Place

3636 Eugene Place · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Eugene Place, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3636 Eugene Place Available 06/21/19 *** Fantastic 3 Bed/1 Bath Home with HUGE VIEW *** - Canyon home in Normal Heights on a quiet street is this 3 bed/1 bath charmer with a one car garage. Walking distance from Adams Avenue and DiMille's Pizza!

Welcome to this lovingly remodeled and cared for home in quiet Normal Heights neighborhood. Home boasts open floor plan with den/office with French doors that lead to the living room or the dining area. The whole house is on a water filtration system. Why go Britta when you can protect your whole home?

Big flat backyard that leads to terraced yard that is perfect for the gardener in the family. Beautiful views to the mountains, perfect for entertaining!!

Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern layout, pre-wired ATT&T fiber internet, and new landscaping are just a few benefits of calling this property home.

The backyard is huge with large deck and patio,mature landscaping, tiered veggie garden and HUGE views.

It is perfect for hosting events or just relaxing in the afternoons. The owners cover landscaping services.

To view the video tour please visit https://vimeo.com/337449163/62b0eef486 or www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

OPEN HOUSE - JUNE 16th (6/16) from 9:00am - 1:00pm

This home will not last long. Call 760-705-1002 or email info@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or to set up a private showing of the home.

Term: One (1) year lease
Unit Size: 3 Bedroom / 1Bath
Building Type: Home
Rent: $3,250/month
Date Available: 6/21/2019
Pets: Yes ($50/month increase for a dog or cat)
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer
Utilities covered by owner: Landscaping
Parking: Large one car garage and also one off street parking. There is of course parking in front of the home on the street.

Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

(RLNE4923848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Eugene Place have any available units?
3636 Eugene Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Eugene Place have?
Some of 3636 Eugene Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Eugene Place currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Eugene Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Eugene Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Eugene Place is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Eugene Place offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Eugene Place offers parking.
Does 3636 Eugene Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Eugene Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Eugene Place have a pool?
No, 3636 Eugene Place does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Eugene Place have accessible units?
No, 3636 Eugene Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Eugene Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Eugene Place has units with dishwashers.
