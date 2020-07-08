Amenities
3625 Pocahontas Court Available 07/15/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Clairemont - West Clairemont 3 bedroom house - Relax in your very private back yard
with lawn and covered patio while enjoying sea breezes on this
wonderful hideaway cul-de-sac. Quiet and private, yet only a 1 block
stroll to the shopping, restaurants, theaters, etc. of Clairemont Square!
You will love the central San Diego location and easy freeway access
that is only 2-3 minutes away.
Immaculate, light & bright home that has been upgraded inside
and out: newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & all newer
appliances, upgraded bathroom, new double pane windows & window
coverings, fresh interior and exterior paint & vinyl wood plank
flooring throughout.
Garage includes washer & dryer with an additional driveway
parking space.
Water and Gardener included. No Pets Please.
DRE 01197438
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3368275)