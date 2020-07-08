All apartments in San Diego
3625 Pocahontas Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3625 Pocahontas Court

3625 Pocahontas Court · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Pocahontas Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3625 Pocahontas Court Available 07/15/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Clairemont - West Clairemont 3 bedroom house - Relax in your very private back yard
with lawn and covered patio while enjoying sea breezes on this
wonderful hideaway cul-de-sac. Quiet and private, yet only a 1 block
stroll to the shopping, restaurants, theaters, etc. of Clairemont Square!
You will love the central San Diego location and easy freeway access
that is only 2-3 minutes away.
Immaculate, light & bright home that has been upgraded inside
and out: newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & all newer
appliances, upgraded bathroom, new double pane windows & window
coverings, fresh interior and exterior paint & vinyl wood plank
flooring throughout.
Garage includes washer & dryer with an additional driveway
parking space.
Water and Gardener included. No Pets Please.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3368275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Pocahontas Court have any available units?
3625 Pocahontas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Pocahontas Court have?
Some of 3625 Pocahontas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Pocahontas Court currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Pocahontas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Pocahontas Court pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Pocahontas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3625 Pocahontas Court offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Pocahontas Court offers parking.
Does 3625 Pocahontas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 Pocahontas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Pocahontas Court have a pool?
No, 3625 Pocahontas Court does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Pocahontas Court have accessible units?
No, 3625 Pocahontas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Pocahontas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Pocahontas Court does not have units with dishwashers.

