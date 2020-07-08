Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated media room

3625 Pocahontas Court Available 07/15/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Clairemont - West Clairemont 3 bedroom house - Relax in your very private back yard

with lawn and covered patio while enjoying sea breezes on this

wonderful hideaway cul-de-sac. Quiet and private, yet only a 1 block

stroll to the shopping, restaurants, theaters, etc. of Clairemont Square!

You will love the central San Diego location and easy freeway access

that is only 2-3 minutes away.

Immaculate, light & bright home that has been upgraded inside

and out: newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & all newer

appliances, upgraded bathroom, new double pane windows & window

coverings, fresh interior and exterior paint & vinyl wood plank

flooring throughout.

Garage includes washer & dryer with an additional driveway

parking space.

Water and Gardener included. No Pets Please.

No Pets Allowed



