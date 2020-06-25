All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 25 2019

3625 Fallon Circle

3625 Fallon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Fallon Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

3625 Fallon Cir is a condo in San Diego, CA 92130. This 1,240 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Solana Pacific Elementary School, Solana Highlands Elementary School and Del Mar Pines School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Baker & Olive and Jimbo's...Naturally!. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Chuao Chocolatier and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Sushiya, Searsucker Del Mar and Snooze an AM Eatery. 3625 Fallon Cir is near Solana Highlands Park, Carmel Creek Park and Overlook Park (Open Space). There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 3625 Fallon Cir is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. This property is equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer in the unit, air conditioning, and a cozy fireplace.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities Tenants pay all utilities
Appliances Included: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer
Laundry: In unit
Parking: 1 assigned off-street space

One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Fallon Circle have any available units?
3625 Fallon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Fallon Circle have?
Some of 3625 Fallon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Fallon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Fallon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Fallon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Fallon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Fallon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Fallon Circle offers parking.
Does 3625 Fallon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 Fallon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Fallon Circle have a pool?
No, 3625 Fallon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Fallon Circle have accessible units?
No, 3625 Fallon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Fallon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Fallon Circle has units with dishwashers.
