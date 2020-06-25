3625 Fallon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3625 Fallon Cir is a condo in San Diego, CA 92130. This 1,240 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Solana Pacific Elementary School, Solana Highlands Elementary School and Del Mar Pines School. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Baker & Olive and Jimbo's...Naturally!. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Chuao Chocolatier and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Sushiya, Searsucker Del Mar and Snooze an AM Eatery. 3625 Fallon Cir is near Solana Highlands Park, Carmel Creek Park and Overlook Park (Open Space). There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 3625 Fallon Cir is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. This property is equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer in the unit, air conditioning, and a cozy fireplace.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities Tenants pay all utilities

Appliances Included: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Laundry: In unit

Parking: 1 assigned off-street space



One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

