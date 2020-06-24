All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3534 37th St.

3534 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3534 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large House in Desirable Neighborhood - This rare three bedroom three bath home is updated, clean and ready for move in. Located on a wide street with plenty of parking, this bright and airy home has a fireplace in the living room and dishwasher and microwave in the kitchen. This area does not have any thoroughfare streets, and the property is a few houses down from Postage Stamp Point, near North Park, Park de la Cruz, and Balboa park and has easy access to the freeways and downtown. Call or text Neil to schedule a showing at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE5167179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 37th St. have any available units?
3534 37th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 37th St. have?
Some of 3534 37th St.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 37th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3534 37th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 37th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3534 37th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3534 37th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3534 37th St. offers parking.
Does 3534 37th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 37th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 37th St. have a pool?
No, 3534 37th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3534 37th St. have accessible units?
No, 3534 37th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 37th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 37th St. has units with dishwashers.
