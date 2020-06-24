3534 37th St.

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large House in Desirable Neighborhood - This rare three bedroom three bath home is updated, clean and ready for move in. Located on a wide street with plenty of parking, this bright and airy home has a fireplace in the living room and dishwasher and microwave in the kitchen. This area does not have any thoroughfare streets, and the property is a few houses down from Postage Stamp Point, near North Park, Park de la Cruz, and Balboa park and has easy access to the freeways and downtown. Call or text Neil to schedule a showing at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE5167179)