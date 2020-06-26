All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3531 Unida Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3531 Unida Place
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3531 Unida Place

3531 Unida Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3531 Unida Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom House in Serra Mesa! - 1268 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2 bath single-family home with a two car attached garage! Hardwood floors throughout the entryway, hallway and all bedrooms. Carpeted living room with a fireplace, ceiling fan and access to the backyard from sliding glass doors. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Access to the garage with a washer/dryer from kitchen. Dining area off of the kitchen that leads into the living room. Home is equipped with solar tubes, dual pane windows and central A/C. Large fenced in backyard with a partially covered patio, storage shed, and orange/tangerine trees. Must see!

DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Unida Place have any available units?
3531 Unida Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Unida Place have?
Some of 3531 Unida Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Unida Place currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Unida Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Unida Place pet-friendly?
No, 3531 Unida Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3531 Unida Place offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Unida Place offers parking.
Does 3531 Unida Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3531 Unida Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Unida Place have a pool?
No, 3531 Unida Place does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Unida Place have accessible units?
No, 3531 Unida Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Unida Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Unida Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University