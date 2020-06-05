3530 Nile Street

Amenities
Charming Cottage in North Park - Available Now
$2,995 per month
$2,995 security deposit
Beautiful home recently remodeled
Very Spacious back yard
Washer and Dryer in unit
Lots of Off-Street Parking
Updated Kitchen with stone counter tops
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area
Central A/C
SMALL DOG or CAT ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.
Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.
1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!
Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents
92104
(RLNE3288301)