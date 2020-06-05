All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

3530 Nile Street

3530 Nile Street · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Nile Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cottage in North Park - Available Now
$2,995 per month
$2,995 security deposit

Beautiful home recently remodeled
Very Spacious back yard
Washer and Dryer in unit
Lots of Off-Street Parking
Updated Kitchen with stone counter tops
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area
Central A/C

SMALL DOG or CAT ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92104

(RLNE3288301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Nile Street have any available units?
3530 Nile Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Nile Street have?
Some of 3530 Nile Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Nile Street currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Nile Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Nile Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Nile Street is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Nile Street offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Nile Street offers parking.
Does 3530 Nile Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Nile Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Nile Street have a pool?
No, 3530 Nile Street does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Nile Street have accessible units?
No, 3530 Nile Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Nile Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Nile Street does not have units with dishwashers.
