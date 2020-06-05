3530 Nile Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Cottage in North Park - Available Now

$2,995 per month

$2,995 security deposit



Beautiful home recently remodeled

Very Spacious back yard

Washer and Dryer in unit

Lots of Off-Street Parking

Updated Kitchen with stone counter tops

Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area

Central A/C



SMALL DOG or CAT ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92104



(RLNE3288301)