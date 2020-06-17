3518 Union St

Amenities

Three bedroom home available now! Amazing views with large living spaces! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996

Email: christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )



This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in Middletown! The spacious floor plan has hardwood floors, large kitchen and a balcony with gorgeous views. This desirable location is a short walking distance to shops, restaurants and more!



* Views throughout the home

* Wood flooring throughout

* Updated kitchen

* Walk in Closet



BONUS: Attached car garage



Security Deposit: Same as Rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Water/Trash, and phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets considered, please ask for details



