Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3518 Union St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3518 Union St

3518 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom home available now! Amazing views with large living spaces! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )

This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in Middletown! The spacious floor plan has hardwood floors, large kitchen and a balcony with gorgeous views. This desirable location is a short walking distance to shops, restaurants and more!

This spacious 3 bed
* Views throughout the home
* Wood flooring throughout
* Updated kitchen
* Walk in Closet

BONUS: Attached car garage

Security Deposit: Same as Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Water/Trash, and phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets considered, please ask for details

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )

(RLNE4529982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Union St have any available units?
3518 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 Union St have?
Some of 3518 Union St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 3518 Union St does offer parking.
Does 3518 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Union St have a pool?
No, 3518 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Union St have accessible units?
No, 3518 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
