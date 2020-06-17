3518 Union St

Amenities
Three bedroom home available now! Amazing views with large living spaces! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in Middletown! The spacious floor plan has hardwood floors, large kitchen and a balcony with gorgeous views. This desirable location is a short walking distance to shops, restaurants and more!
This spacious 3 bed
* Views throughout the home
* Wood flooring throughout
* Updated kitchen
* Walk in Closet
BONUS: Attached car garage
Security Deposit: Same as Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Water/Trash, and phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets considered, please ask for details
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
(RLNE4529982)