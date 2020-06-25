All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 PM

3512 Sixth Avenue

3512 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3512 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fully renovated LARGE 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is in the heart of Hillcrest a block from Balboa Park.

Water & trash included in your rent.

This is an upstairs unit that over looks 6th Avenue. It was completely renovated on the inside. Balcony access off the back of the house as well.

It has a large eat in kitchen, large living area and bedroom with walk in closet. There is one off street parking spot that sits in front of the house. There is an entrance through the main house with an additional entrance on the side of the house.

This is a unique find walking distance to all of the restaurants and shopping that Hillcrest has to offer.

1 year lease term, this is equip with a self touring lock box please follow the link to tour the property then visit www.PriorityOneSD.com to apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

