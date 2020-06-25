3512 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fully renovated LARGE 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is in the heart of Hillcrest a block from Balboa Park.



Water & trash included in your rent.



This is an upstairs unit that over looks 6th Avenue. It was completely renovated on the inside. Balcony access off the back of the house as well.



It has a large eat in kitchen, large living area and bedroom with walk in closet. There is one off street parking spot that sits in front of the house. There is an entrance through the main house with an additional entrance on the side of the house.



This is a unique find walking distance to all of the restaurants and shopping that Hillcrest has to offer.



1 year lease term, this is equip with a self touring lock box please follow the link to tour the property then visit www.PriorityOneSD.com to apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

