3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

LIGHT & BRIGHT, COZY LITTLE CONDO!!! This End unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the ground floor, no steps. SUNNY KITCHEN with WHITE APPLIANCES & COUNTERS! Brand new stove, dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator. Totally private patio. Included washer/dryer in attached laundry closet. Central AC for hot days. 9 foot ceilings. Reserved covered parking right in front.

Very close walk to amenities inc: tennis, pool, spa, sauna, and fitness center. Part of the Del Mar School District option area, go to any of the 3 nearby elementary schools. Close to Del Mar beaches & race track, call Camino Villas your home!!!