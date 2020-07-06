All apartments in San Diego
3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17

3510 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
LIGHT & BRIGHT, COZY LITTLE CONDO!!! This End unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the ground floor, no steps. SUNNY KITCHEN with WHITE APPLIANCES & COUNTERS! Brand new stove, dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator. Totally private patio. Included washer/dryer in attached laundry closet. Central AC for hot days. 9 foot ceilings. Reserved covered parking right in front.
Very close walk to amenities inc: tennis, pool, spa, sauna, and fitness center. Part of the Del Mar School District option area, go to any of the 3 nearby elementary schools. Close to Del Mar beaches & race track, call Camino Villas your home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have any available units?
3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have?
Some of 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 offers parking.
Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 has a pool.
Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have accessible units?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 has accessible units.
Does 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Caminito El Rincon Unit 17 has units with dishwashers.

