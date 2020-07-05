350 West Ash Street - #903

Amenities
Studio w/ 1.5 baths for rent in Downtown San Diego! - "Downtown loft" w/ wood flooring, granite, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, a/c, washer & dryer, water & trash paid, underground parking, and spectacular views!
***HOA Move Fee of $425 is due upon any move (in and out) $175 of the $425 is non-refundable (Call office for details)***
Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.
Available May 1, 2020 for a 1 year lease.
Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com
(RLNE2275488)