350 West Ash Street - #903
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

350 West Ash Street - #903

350 West Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 West Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio w/ 1.5 baths for rent in Downtown San Diego! - "Downtown loft" w/ wood flooring, granite, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, a/c, washer & dryer, water & trash paid, underground parking, and spectacular views!

***HOA Move Fee of $425 is due upon any move (in and out) $175 of the $425 is non-refundable (Call office for details)***

Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

Available May 1, 2020 for a 1 year lease.

Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

(RLNE2275488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have any available units?
350 West Ash Street - #903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have?
Some of 350 West Ash Street - #903's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West Ash Street - #903 currently offering any rent specials?
350 West Ash Street - #903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West Ash Street - #903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 West Ash Street - #903 is pet friendly.
Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 offer parking?
Yes, 350 West Ash Street - #903 offers parking.
Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West Ash Street - #903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have a pool?
No, 350 West Ash Street - #903 does not have a pool.
Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have accessible units?
No, 350 West Ash Street - #903 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West Ash Street - #903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West Ash Street - #903 has units with dishwashers.

