350 West Ash Street - #903

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Studio w/ 1.5 baths for rent in Downtown San Diego! - "Downtown loft" w/ wood flooring, granite, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, a/c, washer & dryer, water & trash paid, underground parking, and spectacular views!



***HOA Move Fee of $425 is due upon any move (in and out) $175 of the $425 is non-refundable (Call office for details)***



Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.



Available May 1, 2020 for a 1 year lease.



Rent: $1,595

Deposit: $1,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com



(RLNE2275488)