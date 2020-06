Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking

Live the Downtown lifestyle steps from Petco Park. ICON S/W pristine, CORNER 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit, features views of the Coronado Bridge & Bay w/natural light streaming in from the floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy morning coffee from your floor covered balcony. Savor the panoramic views from the rooftop Skybox.Workout in the remodeled fitness center. Plus electric car charging. 24-hour concierge & security. 2 PARKING SPACES. See supplement for DETAILED INFO.