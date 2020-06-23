All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3456-157 Castle Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3456-157 Castle Glen Drive

3456 Castle Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3456 Castle Glen Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
3456-157 Castle Glen Drive Available 02/18/19 Serra Mesa, 3456 Castle Glen Drive # 157, Upgrades throughout this 2 bedroom condo in the Allure Complex - Ceramic tile floors in the entry and kitchen. Sparkling Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced patio, 2 community pools, spa, fitness, BBQ and picnic areas. Close to 15, 163, and 805 freeways and a short drive to Mission Valley.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3756543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have any available units?
3456-157 Castle Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have?
Some of 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3456-157 Castle Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3456-157 Castle Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University