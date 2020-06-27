All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3439 Riviera Dr.

3439 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
3439 Riviera Dr. Available 09/02/19 Gorgeous House on the Bay! 3 bed/2 bath! - *Still occupied. Available September 2nd*
Wake up on the water with unobstructed Sail Bay views in this gorgeously restored Spanish Revival. Boasts gleaming hardwood floors, stunning marble baths with steam shower, clawfoot tub and full custom kitchen. Enjoy a cup of coffee from private front patio surrounded by citrus trees & herb garden or relax in the evenings in the courtyard under the trellis with outdoor heater, TV, grill and smoker. Landscaper and cleaning service provided weekly. Built-in surround sound, smart thermostat, gated driveway. Fully furnished, turn key home available for rent.

Go Here For Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/gUYfrRmzxdc

Weekly cleaning, sewer, trash, and landscaping included in the rent!
Tenants responsible for water, gas/electric.
Available NOW.
1 year lease
Rent: $5995, Deposit: $11,990.
Small dogs allowed with $200 pet deposit/ $25 pet rent per pet
Renter's Insurance Required

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($15,000 minimum income/month)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3787527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Riviera Dr. have any available units?
3439 Riviera Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Riviera Dr. have?
Some of 3439 Riviera Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Riviera Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Riviera Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Riviera Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Riviera Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Riviera Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Riviera Dr. offers parking.
Does 3439 Riviera Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Riviera Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Riviera Dr. have a pool?
No, 3439 Riviera Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Riviera Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3439 Riviera Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Riviera Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 Riviera Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
