Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

3439 Riviera Dr. Available 09/02/19 Gorgeous House on the Bay! 3 bed/2 bath! - *Still occupied. Available September 2nd*

Wake up on the water with unobstructed Sail Bay views in this gorgeously restored Spanish Revival. Boasts gleaming hardwood floors, stunning marble baths with steam shower, clawfoot tub and full custom kitchen. Enjoy a cup of coffee from private front patio surrounded by citrus trees & herb garden or relax in the evenings in the courtyard under the trellis with outdoor heater, TV, grill and smoker. Landscaper and cleaning service provided weekly. Built-in surround sound, smart thermostat, gated driveway. Fully furnished, turn key home available for rent.



Go Here For Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/gUYfrRmzxdc



Weekly cleaning, sewer, trash, and landscaping included in the rent!

Tenants responsible for water, gas/electric.

Available NOW.

1 year lease

Rent: $5995, Deposit: $11,990.

Small dogs allowed with $200 pet deposit/ $25 pet rent per pet

Renter's Insurance Required



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($15,000 minimum income/month)

Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3787527)