Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub fireplace bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath well cared for, turn key, fully furnished bungalow that faces Sail Bay in beautiful Pacific Beach in San Diego. Steps from the boardwalk. Includes everything from sheets and towels to dishes, pots and pans. Fenced in backyard equipped with BBQ, hot tub, patio furniture, picnic table and more. Weekly garden, spa service and garbage removal service included. Utilities, cable, and WiFi not included.