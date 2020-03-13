3321 Budd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in a convenient, yet private location in San Diego. Close to Starbucks, Up2You Cafe, and SHAKA Coffee. Also near restaurants, groceries and Carnival Market.



Close to Kearny Digital Media & Design Highschool, KEarny Sct High School, and Kearny International Business HIgh School.



Home feature neutral colors, wood laminate floors, and lots of windows for ample natural light during day time. Also has a large fenced yard with barbecue.



Kitchen has oven with range hood, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.



For you laundry needs, there's a washer and dryer unit available.



Nearest Parks: Kearny Mesa Recreation Center, Cabrillo Heights Park and Kearny Mesa Community Park.



Nearest Bus Lines:



44 Old Town - Clairemont Square 0.2 miles

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center 0.3 miles

25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



