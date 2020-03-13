All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3321 Budd St
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

3321 Budd St

3321 Budd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Budd Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in a convenient, yet private location in San Diego. Close to Starbucks, Up2You Cafe, and SHAKA Coffee. Also near restaurants, groceries and Carnival Market.

Close to Kearny Digital Media & Design Highschool, KEarny Sct High School, and Kearny International Business HIgh School.

Home feature neutral colors, wood laminate floors, and lots of windows for ample natural light during day time. Also has a large fenced yard with barbecue.

Kitchen has oven with range hood, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.

For you laundry needs, there's a washer and dryer unit available.

Nearest Parks: Kearny Mesa Recreation Center, Cabrillo Heights Park and Kearny Mesa Community Park.

Nearest Bus Lines:

44 Old Town - Clairemont Square 0.2 miles
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center 0.3 miles
25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Budd St have any available units?
3321 Budd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Budd St have?
Some of 3321 Budd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Budd St currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Budd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Budd St pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Budd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3321 Budd St offer parking?
No, 3321 Budd St does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Budd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Budd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Budd St have a pool?
No, 3321 Budd St does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Budd St have accessible units?
No, 3321 Budd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Budd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Budd St has units with dishwashers.
