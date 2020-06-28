3309 Alice St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 2bd 1bath 800sqft home on a 9-10k sqft lot. Tenant of 4 years will be vacating on 9/30/19 and new flooring will be installed throughout. Original steel kitchen cabinets powder coated a bright white with quartz counters, sink, and garbage disposal. 8' butcher block counter offers great space for food preparations. Newer fridge, stove, and washer/dryer. One car attached garage. Low maintenance yard with planter boxes and 800sqft patio. Original aqua and coral tiles in the bathroom with new exhaust fan, outlet and heater. 2 min walk to the entrance of Chollas Lake canyon area and park.



7 min drive to Downtown. 15 min bus ride to SDSU.



This is home has been owner occupied for over 50 years and is close to public transportation. Amazing neighbors and pet friendly. Chickens as well! Fully fenced backyard.



Must have good credit and no evictions. Home is available October 15th.



$2,400 Rent.

$2,400 Deposit.

$500 pet deposit (case by case basis).

Must have renters insurance.



Drive by and check out the area. 90% of landscape comes from our local City Farmers Nursery just 2 minutes away! Or take a bike ride to our local eatery, Nate's Garden Grill

Quiet, quaint, and relaxing environment while still being centrally located.



Utilities are paid by tenant.