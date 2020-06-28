All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

3309 Alice St

3309 Alice Street · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Alice Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 2bd 1bath 800sqft home on a 9-10k sqft lot. Tenant of 4 years will be vacating on 9/30/19 and new flooring will be installed throughout. Original steel kitchen cabinets powder coated a bright white with quartz counters, sink, and garbage disposal. 8' butcher block counter offers great space for food preparations. Newer fridge, stove, and washer/dryer. One car attached garage. Low maintenance yard with planter boxes and 800sqft patio. Original aqua and coral tiles in the bathroom with new exhaust fan, outlet and heater. 2 min walk to the entrance of Chollas Lake canyon area and park.

7 min drive to Downtown. 15 min bus ride to SDSU.

This is home has been owner occupied for over 50 years and is close to public transportation. Amazing neighbors and pet friendly. Chickens as well! Fully fenced backyard.

Must have good credit and no evictions. Home is available October 15th.

$2,400 Rent.
$2,400 Deposit.
$500 pet deposit (case by case basis).
Must have renters insurance.

Drive by and check out the area. 90% of landscape comes from our local City Farmers Nursery just 2 minutes away! Or take a bike ride to our local eatery, Nate's Garden Grill
Quiet, quaint, and relaxing environment while still being centrally located.

Utilities are paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Alice St have any available units?
3309 Alice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Alice St have?
Some of 3309 Alice St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Alice St currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Alice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Alice St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Alice St is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Alice St offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Alice St offers parking.
Does 3309 Alice St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 Alice St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Alice St have a pool?
No, 3309 Alice St does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Alice St have accessible units?
No, 3309 Alice St does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Alice St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Alice St does not have units with dishwashers.
