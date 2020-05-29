All apartments in San Diego
330 65th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 65th St

330 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 65th Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Centrally located two bedroom apartment

Move-in Special: $350 off your first full month's rent and $600 security deposit!

Only 2 blocks to the trolley and an easy 5-minute drive to Market Creek Plaza (Food 4 Less, Starbucks, Walgreens, Redbox, and more).

An easy 15-20 minutes to the Naval base, downtown, and SDSU.

Close to the 805, 94, and 15 freeways.

Features:
Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom
Gated access
Off-street parking
Water, sewer, and garbage included
Laundry on-site

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4644360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 65th St have any available units?
330 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 65th St have?
Some of 330 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
330 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 330 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 330 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 330 65th St does offer parking.
Does 330 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 65th St have a pool?
No, 330 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 330 65th St have accessible units?
No, 330 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
