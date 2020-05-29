330 65th St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Centrally located two bedroom apartment



Move-in Special: $350 off your first full month's rent and $600 security deposit!



Only 2 blocks to the trolley and an easy 5-minute drive to Market Creek Plaza (Food 4 Less, Starbucks, Walgreens, Redbox, and more).



An easy 15-20 minutes to the Naval base, downtown, and SDSU.



Close to the 805, 94, and 15 freeways.



Features:

Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom

Gated access

Off-street parking

Water, sewer, and garbage included

Laundry on-site



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4644360)