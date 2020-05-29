330 65th St

Amenities
Centrally located two bedroom apartment
Move-in Special: $350 off your first full month's rent and $600 security deposit!
Only 2 blocks to the trolley and an easy 5-minute drive to Market Creek Plaza (Food 4 Less, Starbucks, Walgreens, Redbox, and more).
An easy 15-20 minutes to the Naval base, downtown, and SDSU.
Close to the 805, 94, and 15 freeways.
Features:
Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom
Gated access
Off-street parking
Water, sewer, and garbage included
Laundry on-site
Mynd Management
License #02014508
