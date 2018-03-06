Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3266 Jappa Avenue Available 08/15/19 Clairemont, 3266 Jappa Ave- Cute single level home w/ 2 car gar! - Very cute and quaint home in the heart of Clairemont just minutes from all kinds of shops and restaurants! Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a fireplace and direct access to the covered patio in the rear yard. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has ceramic tile floors and a ceiling mounted light. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling mounted lights. Fenced rear yard with its covered patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4092508)