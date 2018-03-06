All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3266 Jappa Avenue

3266 Jappa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3266 Jappa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3266 Jappa Avenue Available 08/15/19 Clairemont, 3266 Jappa Ave- Cute single level home w/ 2 car gar! - Very cute and quaint home in the heart of Clairemont just minutes from all kinds of shops and restaurants! Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a fireplace and direct access to the covered patio in the rear yard. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has ceramic tile floors and a ceiling mounted light. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling mounted lights. Fenced rear yard with its covered patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4092508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Jappa Avenue have any available units?
3266 Jappa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 Jappa Avenue have?
Some of 3266 Jappa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Jappa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Jappa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Jappa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3266 Jappa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3266 Jappa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Jappa Avenue offers parking.
Does 3266 Jappa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Jappa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Jappa Avenue have a pool?
No, 3266 Jappa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Jappa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3266 Jappa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Jappa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Jappa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
