Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3239 Mission Blvd - Unit 10
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:18 PM

3239 Mission Blvd - Unit 10

3239 Mission Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3239 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The beach, the bay, and Belmont Park are all within one block. This second floor studio is ready and available for move in. The apartment has all new paint and flooring, new kitchen cabinets, and new appliances. Kitchen has full sized refrigerator and stove with plenty of storage. The included parking space and on-site laundry make beach living easy and stress free. Trash is included with the rent. Water is a flat fee of $35 for the first tenant with an additional $20 for each extra tenant. SDG&E and cable/internet are the tenant's responsibility. One pet allowed by approval with additional $50/mo rent and $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/895784
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/170ffe11-5620-4a67-860b-c5d23bc78468

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

