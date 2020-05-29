All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

3213 Midway Dr

3213 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Centrally Located Midway District Quiet gated complex, Upper level 1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent, convenient location, close to everything you may need: Major Freeways, Downtown, Uptown, the five best beaches in California, Medical Facilities, Shopping, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Colleges and Universities. 2nd floor Unit, overlooking Pool and Jacuzzi. Large premium: attached and enclosed garage ( 200sq.ft) Security gates closed 24 hours, operated by individual remote. Call Vlad 619 436 6145 or text 619 814 7505

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Midway Dr have any available units?
3213 Midway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Midway Dr have?
Some of 3213 Midway Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Midway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Midway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Midway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Midway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3213 Midway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Midway Dr does offer parking.
Does 3213 Midway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Midway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Midway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Midway Dr has a pool.
Does 3213 Midway Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 Midway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Midway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Midway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
