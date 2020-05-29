3213 Midway Dr

Amenities

Centrally Located Midway District Quiet gated complex, Upper level 1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent, convenient location, close to everything you may need: Major Freeways, Downtown, Uptown, the five best beaches in California, Medical Facilities, Shopping, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Colleges and Universities. 2nd floor Unit, overlooking Pool and Jacuzzi. Large premium: attached and enclosed garage ( 200sq.ft) Security gates closed 24 hours, operated by individual remote. Call Vlad 619 436 6145 or text 619 814 7505