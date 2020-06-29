All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3211 Midway Drive #302

3211 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large 1 Bedroom In Convenient Midway District Point Loma! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with balcony in gated complex. Pool and spa in complex. 1 car detached garage and 1 extra parking space. Utilities included are water and trash service only.

$1595 per month
$1595 security deposit
Available Now

Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.

Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:
1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2. All applicants must have a good rental history.
3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with cashiers check or money order only. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92107, 92106, 92110

(RLNE5554490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have any available units?
3211 Midway Drive #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have?
Some of 3211 Midway Drive #302's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Midway Drive #302 currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Midway Drive #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Midway Drive #302 pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Midway Drive #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Midway Drive #302 offers parking.
Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Midway Drive #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have a pool?
Yes, 3211 Midway Drive #302 has a pool.
Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have accessible units?
No, 3211 Midway Drive #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Midway Drive #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Midway Drive #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
