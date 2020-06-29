3211 Midway Drive #302

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Large 1 Bedroom In Convenient Midway District Point Loma! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with balcony in gated complex. Pool and spa in complex. 1 car detached garage and 1 extra parking space. Utilities included are water and trash service only.



$1595 per month

$1595 security deposit

Available Now



Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.



Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.



Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2. All applicants must have a good rental history.

3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with cashiers check or money order only. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92107, 92106, 92110



(RLNE5554490)