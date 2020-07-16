All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 321 Tenth Avenue #804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
321 Tenth Avenue #804
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

321 Tenth Avenue #804

321 North 10th Avenue · (619) 892-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous and move-in ready Icon residence is now available for rent. The home offers beautiful views of Downtown San Diego skyline and Petco Park, in unit laundry, easy parking. Located in the middle of it all, close to the restaurants, parks, bay, galleries, coffee shops, bars and freeway access! Icon has many desirable amenities, including movie theater, Skybox equipped with barbecues and perfect for watching Petco Park events, gym, courtyard, 24 hr security, underground parking, storage unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have any available units?
321 Tenth Avenue #804 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have?
Some of 321 Tenth Avenue #804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Tenth Avenue #804 currently offering any rent specials?
321 Tenth Avenue #804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Tenth Avenue #804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 is pet friendly.
Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 offer parking?
Yes, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 offers parking.
Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have a pool?
No, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 does not have a pool.
Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have accessible units?
No, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Tenth Avenue #804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Tenth Avenue #804 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 321 Tenth Avenue #804?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity