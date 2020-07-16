321 Tenth Avenue #804

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous and move-in ready Icon residence is now available for rent. The home offers beautiful views of Downtown San Diego skyline and Petco Park, in unit laundry, easy parking. Located in the middle of it all, close to the restaurants, parks, bay, galleries, coffee shops, bars and freeway access! Icon has many desirable amenities, including movie theater, Skybox equipped with barbecues and perfect for watching Petco Park events, gym, courtyard, 24 hr security, underground parking, storage unit and more!