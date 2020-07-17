All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3167 Hawthorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3167 Hawthorn Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3167 Hawthorn Street

3167 Hawthorn Street · (619) 341-1668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3167 Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 07/24/20 Craftsman home in South Park area of San Diego - Property Id: 310618

Beautiful furnished craftsman home with windows galore, 2 bedroom+study/1 bath in desirable and walk-able South Park neighborhood. Walk to shops,restaurants, breweries, coffee roasters and parks.The house includes built in cabinets with stained glass doors, fireplace, ceiling fans, updated kitchen, artistically remodeled bathroom, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The outdoor areas include a fenced back yard, gazebo, deck, BBQ, large grass area, fruit trees and vines, raised garden bed, colorful, whimsical front yard garden, covered porch, covered car port and single car garage. No pets. Minimum 4 month lease. Includes water/trash with a cap as well as internet and gardener.Gas and Electric not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3167-hawthorn-street-san-diego-ca/310618
Property Id 310618

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Hawthorn Street have any available units?
3167 Hawthorn Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 Hawthorn Street have?
Some of 3167 Hawthorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Hawthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Hawthorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Hawthorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Hawthorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3167 Hawthorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Hawthorn Street offers parking.
Does 3167 Hawthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 Hawthorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Hawthorn Street have a pool?
No, 3167 Hawthorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Hawthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 3167 Hawthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Hawthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Hawthorn Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3167 Hawthorn Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity