Amenities
Available 07/24/20 Craftsman home in South Park area of San Diego - Property Id: 310618
Beautiful furnished craftsman home with windows galore, 2 bedroom+study/1 bath in desirable and walk-able South Park neighborhood. Walk to shops,restaurants, breweries, coffee roasters and parks.The house includes built in cabinets with stained glass doors, fireplace, ceiling fans, updated kitchen, artistically remodeled bathroom, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The outdoor areas include a fenced back yard, gazebo, deck, BBQ, large grass area, fruit trees and vines, raised garden bed, colorful, whimsical front yard garden, covered porch, covered car port and single car garage. No pets. Minimum 4 month lease. Includes water/trash with a cap as well as internet and gardener.Gas and Electric not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3167-hawthorn-street-san-diego-ca/310618
Property Id 310618
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5952523)