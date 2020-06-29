All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 11 2020

3156 Marmil Avenue

3156 Marmil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Marmil Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
3156 Marmil Avenue Available 03/15/20 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home available March 15, 2020 - Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in San Diego available for move in March 15, 2020. This 1432 square foot home is a single story house, with a newly updated kitchen, drought resistant back yard, 2 car garage, fenced yard, laminate flooring and 2 storage sheds for tenant use. Contact Lisa via 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to discuss any questions, to set up a showing of the home, or for application directions. Showings will be conducted after March 12, 2020. Please see below for rental requirements and details on the property.

Rent: $2495.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2495.00
Income Qualifications: 3xs rent in combined income
Credit Requirements: Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions
Pets: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with excellent rental references. If approved there will be an additional $500.00 refundable pet deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.

Appliances: Washer/Dryer and additional refrigerator in the garage are available for tenant use until they no longer work or need maintenance, at that point the owner will pay to have them removed and tenant will need to provide their own. This does not apply to the refrigerator in the kitchen.

(RLNE5617604)

