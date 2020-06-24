All apartments in San Diego
3145 Hugo Street

3145 Hugo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Hugo Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville - Fleet Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Hugo Street have any available units?
3145 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Hugo Street have?
Some of 3145 Hugo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Hugo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Hugo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3145 Hugo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street offers parking.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have a pool?
No, 3145 Hugo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have accessible units?
No, 3145 Hugo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street has units with dishwashers.
