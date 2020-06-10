Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

3140 Midway Drive #A304 Available 03/27/20 One Bedroom Condo in Point Loma - One Bedroom Condo in the Villa Marbella community of Point Loma! Close to everything San Diego has to offer. Centrally located in the Midway/Rosecrans area. Close to many great restaurants, shopping, and schools.



Updated kitchen comes with fridge, microwave, new stove, new dishwasher, and beautiful granite countertops. Luxury plank flooring in the kitchen and dining room. There is a ceiling fan in the dining room as well. Nice balcony with a built in sitting bench. Gated community offers a laundry room, pool and jacuzzi.



One assigned parking space provided (#64).

Water, sewer & trash paid.

No Pets.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-Signers



(RLNE2737976)