Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3140 Midway Drive #A304

3140 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3140 Midway Drive #A304 Available 03/27/20 One Bedroom Condo in Point Loma - One Bedroom Condo in the Villa Marbella community of Point Loma! Close to everything San Diego has to offer. Centrally located in the Midway/Rosecrans area. Close to many great restaurants, shopping, and schools.

Updated kitchen comes with fridge, microwave, new stove, new dishwasher, and beautiful granite countertops. Luxury plank flooring in the kitchen and dining room. There is a ceiling fan in the dining room as well. Nice balcony with a built in sitting bench. Gated community offers a laundry room, pool and jacuzzi.

One assigned parking space provided (#64).
Water, sewer & trash paid.
No Pets.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords
5) No Co-Signers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2737976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have any available units?
3140 Midway Drive #A304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have?
Some of 3140 Midway Drive #A304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Midway Drive #A304 currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Midway Drive #A304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Midway Drive #A304 pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 offers parking.
Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have a pool?
Yes, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 has a pool.
Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have accessible units?
No, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Midway Drive #A304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Midway Drive #A304 has units with dishwashers.
