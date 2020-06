Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Built Home For Rent - 2bed/1bath Newly Remodled Home For Rent. Walk Into Fresh Interior Paint And New Laminate Floors! Fall In Love With The Brand New Kitchen That Offers Beautiful Cabinets, Counter Tops, With Beautiful Tile Backsplash, And Brand New Appliances. Home Has A Perfect Remodeled Bathroom, And Nice Sized Backyard! Move in ready! Jump On This NOW!



(RLNE4650113)