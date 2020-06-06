3128 Upas St

Amenities

This is an adorably fully furnished one bedroom, one bath, cottage-style duplex in North Park. The bathroom and kitchen were recently remodeled. The wood floors throughout make it warm and cozy. Other features include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, Smart TV, mini-split heating & A/C.

North Park is a great place where you can easily walk to restaurants, breweries, coffee houses, a theater and more! Check out www.explorenorthpark.com.

Utilities included: water, internet, free use of laundry, trash but no cable - Internet only. SDGE (gas and electric) is back-billed.

Washer/dryer and charming back patio are shared with owner. Please note, bedroom wall is the shared wall between units. All furniture, bed, bath, and kitchen items come with the unit.

Located on Upas Street, not far from the cool corner of 30th and Upas & Morley Field. Street parking is easy to find, or we can arrange driveway parking for an additional fee per month.