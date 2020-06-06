All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

3128 Upas St

3128 Upas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
This is an adorably fully furnished one bedroom, one bath, cottage-style duplex in North Park. The bathroom and kitchen were recently remodeled. The wood floors throughout make it warm and cozy. Other features include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, Smart TV, mini-split heating & A/C.
North Park is a great place where you can easily walk to restaurants, breweries, coffee houses, a theater and more! Check out www.explorenorthpark.com.
Utilities included: water, internet, free use of laundry, trash but no cable - Internet only. SDGE (gas and electric) is back-billed.
Washer/dryer and charming back patio are shared with owner. Please note, bedroom wall is the shared wall between units. All furniture, bed, bath, and kitchen items come with the unit.
Located on Upas Street, not far from the cool corner of 30th and Upas & Morley Field. Street parking is easy to find, or we can arrange driveway parking for an additional fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Upas St have any available units?
3128 Upas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Upas St have?
Some of 3128 Upas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Upas St currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Upas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Upas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Upas St is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Upas St offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Upas St offers parking.
Does 3128 Upas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Upas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Upas St have a pool?
No, 3128 Upas St does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Upas St have accessible units?
No, 3128 Upas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Upas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Upas St does not have units with dishwashers.

