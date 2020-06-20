3112 Lloyd Street

Amenities

Darling Bay Park, View, 4/2.5 Bath, Attached 2 Car Gar, - Darling and updated Bay Park 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Fully furnished (can be unfurnished) with 5 smart TVs, newer washer/dryer, landscaper included and all needed for turn-key. Views of Mission-bay and ocean. View decks. $5400 per mo/ 1 year lease/ no pets. Contact tim@timcassidy.com



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html



HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.



