Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3112 Lloyd Street

3112 Lloyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Lloyd Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling Bay Park, View, 4/2.5 Bath, Attached 2 Car Gar, - Darling and updated Bay Park 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Fully furnished (can be unfurnished) with 5 smart TVs, newer washer/dryer, landscaper included and all needed for turn-key. Views of Mission-bay and ocean. View decks. $5400 per mo/ 1 year lease/ no pets. Contact tim@timcassidy.com

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5806024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Lloyd Street have any available units?
3112 Lloyd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Lloyd Street have?
Some of 3112 Lloyd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Lloyd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Lloyd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Lloyd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Lloyd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3112 Lloyd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Lloyd Street does offer parking.
Does 3112 Lloyd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Lloyd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Lloyd Street have a pool?
No, 3112 Lloyd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Lloyd Street have accessible units?
No, 3112 Lloyd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Lloyd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Lloyd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
