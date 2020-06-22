All apartments in San Diego
3111 Macaulay St #104
3111 Macaulay St #104

3111 Macaulay Street · (619) 944-5857
3111 Macaulay Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 1 bedroom first floor unit in security building. This apartment has brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, fresh carpet and paint throughout. Large bedroom closet, newer windows and blinds and new fixtures throughout.

Assigned underground parking. Laundry onsite.

Central Point Loma location near Rosecrans and Nimitz. Easy access to restaurants, bars, shopping, Liberty Station, freeways, Ocean Beach and San Diego Harbor.

Available for immediate move-in to qualified tenant(s).
Credit score 650+
Stable monthly income 2.5-3x monthly rent
No evictions

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have any available units?
3111 Macaulay St #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have?
Some of 3111 Macaulay St #104's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Macaulay St #104 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Macaulay St #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Macaulay St #104 pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Macaulay St #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Macaulay St #104 does offer parking.
Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Macaulay St #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have a pool?
No, 3111 Macaulay St #104 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Macaulay St #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Macaulay St #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Macaulay St #104 has units with dishwashers.
