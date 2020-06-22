3111 Macaulay St #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 1 bedroom first floor unit in security building. This apartment has brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, fresh carpet and paint throughout. Large bedroom closet, newer windows and blinds and new fixtures throughout.



Assigned underground parking. Laundry onsite.



Central Point Loma location near Rosecrans and Nimitz. Easy access to restaurants, bars, shopping, Liberty Station, freeways, Ocean Beach and San Diego Harbor.



Available for immediate move-in to qualified tenant(s).

Credit score 650+

Stable monthly income 2.5-3x monthly rent

No evictions