Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3071 Broadway St

3071 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

3071 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mid-Century Style 2 bd 2 ba in Golden Hill! - Lifestyle Property Management Group, Inc. is pleased to offer this charming two bedroom, two bath house! With its open concept floor plan and mid-century style upgrades this home is one you don't want to miss! This home is the front house as part of a duplex and offers large windows allowing light to pour in. Set back from the street and elevated on a hill you will enjoy the secludedness this property provides. The kitchen is a loft style, with all stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and butcher block counters along one wall, allowing plenty of space for the living and dining area. This spacious common area allows for you to use your furniture to designate your living spaces.

Off this room is your 2nd bedroom equipped with a sliding glass door, ceiling fan and wall to wall wardrobe closet. The modern style, full guest bath is accessible just off the living room as well. Just to the left you will find your master bedroom equipped with a large window providing natural light and ceiling fan. This room comes with a large walk in closet, in home washer/dryer and private bath.

Located on Broadway and 30th, this home gives all the convenience you need to navigate around town! With a straight shot to downtown from Broadway, direct access to South Park from 30th, around the corner to the 94 on ramp, get where you need with ease. Or stay local and enjoy all the great restaurants and shops Golden Hill has to offer!

This home has one parking space in a shared garage (shared with the back unit) and allows for extra storage space. You do not want to miss the opportunity to call this home yours! 6 month lease or flexible lease terms can be discussed with management

*Photos coming soon!*

(RLNE5077070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 Broadway St have any available units?
3071 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3071 Broadway St have?
Some of 3071 Broadway St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3071 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3071 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3071 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 3071 Broadway St offer parking?
Yes, 3071 Broadway St offers parking.
Does 3071 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3071 Broadway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3071 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3071 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3071 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3071 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
