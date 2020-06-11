3071 Broadway St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Mid-Century Style 2 bd 2 ba in Golden Hill! - Lifestyle Property Management Group, Inc. is pleased to offer this charming two bedroom, two bath house! With its open concept floor plan and mid-century style upgrades this home is one you don't want to miss! This home is the front house as part of a duplex and offers large windows allowing light to pour in. Set back from the street and elevated on a hill you will enjoy the secludedness this property provides. The kitchen is a loft style, with all stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and butcher block counters along one wall, allowing plenty of space for the living and dining area. This spacious common area allows for you to use your furniture to designate your living spaces.



Off this room is your 2nd bedroom equipped with a sliding glass door, ceiling fan and wall to wall wardrobe closet. The modern style, full guest bath is accessible just off the living room as well. Just to the left you will find your master bedroom equipped with a large window providing natural light and ceiling fan. This room comes with a large walk in closet, in home washer/dryer and private bath.



Located on Broadway and 30th, this home gives all the convenience you need to navigate around town! With a straight shot to downtown from Broadway, direct access to South Park from 30th, around the corner to the 94 on ramp, get where you need with ease. Or stay local and enjoy all the great restaurants and shops Golden Hill has to offer!



This home has one parking space in a shared garage (shared with the back unit) and allows for extra storage space. You do not want to miss the opportunity to call this home yours! 6 month lease or flexible lease terms can be discussed with management



*Photos coming soon!*



(RLNE5077070)