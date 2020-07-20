All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3027 Macaulay St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3027 Macaulay St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3027 Macaulay St.

3027 Macaulay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3027 Macaulay Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! BEAUTIFUL POINT LOMA HOUSE W/ HUGE BACKYARD! - This charming home is right off Rosecrans near all the best shopping and restaurants. Its in an extremely desirable location being minutes from downtown, the bay/beaches, and the military base. You definitely will have TONS of options when picking something to do.

The detached house is a total of 1,031 SF inside and sit on a HUGE lot of 5,023 SF. The property is picturesque with trees and greenery and has a beautiful driveway framed by the greenery leading up to the fenced backyard--amazing for pets, bbqs, and outside activity fun!

The inside of the house is very welcoming with tons of natural light, true hardwood floors, an enormous living room (great for entertaining), a formal dining room, kitchen overlooking the backyard, and an entire laundry room. It has two spacious bedrooms with an extended hallway closet with shelf organizers. The bathroom is completely renovated in white finishes giving it a fresh modern vibe.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! With a well-qualified application and prompt move-in date: We will reduce rent up to $2,700 flat!

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Please NOTE! Amanica was hired to find and place a tenant in this property. We will not be continuing service or managing the property post tenant placement.

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101
www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5285759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Macaulay St. have any available units?
3027 Macaulay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Macaulay St. have?
Some of 3027 Macaulay St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Macaulay St. currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Macaulay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Macaulay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Macaulay St. is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Macaulay St. offer parking?
No, 3027 Macaulay St. does not offer parking.
Does 3027 Macaulay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Macaulay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Macaulay St. have a pool?
No, 3027 Macaulay St. does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Macaulay St. have accessible units?
No, 3027 Macaulay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Macaulay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Macaulay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University