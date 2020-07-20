3027 Macaulay St.

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! BEAUTIFUL POINT LOMA HOUSE W/ HUGE BACKYARD! - This charming home is right off Rosecrans near all the best shopping and restaurants. Its in an extremely desirable location being minutes from downtown, the bay/beaches, and the military base. You definitely will have TONS of options when picking something to do.



The detached house is a total of 1,031 SF inside and sit on a HUGE lot of 5,023 SF. The property is picturesque with trees and greenery and has a beautiful driveway framed by the greenery leading up to the fenced backyard--amazing for pets, bbqs, and outside activity fun!



The inside of the house is very welcoming with tons of natural light, true hardwood floors, an enormous living room (great for entertaining), a formal dining room, kitchen overlooking the backyard, and an entire laundry room. It has two spacious bedrooms with an extended hallway closet with shelf organizers. The bathroom is completely renovated in white finishes giving it a fresh modern vibe.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! With a well-qualified application and prompt move-in date: We will reduce rent up to $2,700 flat!



