San Diego, CA
3021 Barby Place
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3021 Barby Place

3021 Barby Place · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Barby Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

3021 Barby Place Available 06/12/19 Gorgeous and Newly Updated 3bed 2ba In Bay Ho/ North Clairemont!! - This inviting three bedroom, two bath home located in Bay Ho sits up high on a canyon. Enjoy the many upgraded features including wood floors, custom paint, and bright light created by the variety of windows.

Located in a serene cul-de-sac at the fringe of The Finger Canyons, this home boasts a recently remodeled kitchen complete with high-end cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven. The kitchen is an open concept and looks out onto the large dining and living room.

The three spacious bedrooms all feature hardwood floors and large closets with mirrored doors.

This home has a large fenced in yard with a covered patio and looks out onto the lush canyon. As an added bonus, the two car garage has a washer and dryer for your convenience.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Renters Insurance required!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2603902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Barby Place have any available units?
3021 Barby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Barby Place have?
Some of 3021 Barby Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Barby Place currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Barby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Barby Place pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Barby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3021 Barby Place offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Barby Place offers parking.
Does 3021 Barby Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 Barby Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Barby Place have a pool?
No, 3021 Barby Place does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Barby Place have accessible units?
No, 3021 Barby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Barby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Barby Place has units with dishwashers.
