Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3021 Barby Place Available 06/12/19 Gorgeous and Newly Updated 3bed 2ba In Bay Ho/ North Clairemont!! - This inviting three bedroom, two bath home located in Bay Ho sits up high on a canyon. Enjoy the many upgraded features including wood floors, custom paint, and bright light created by the variety of windows.



Located in a serene cul-de-sac at the fringe of The Finger Canyons, this home boasts a recently remodeled kitchen complete with high-end cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven. The kitchen is an open concept and looks out onto the large dining and living room.



The three spacious bedrooms all feature hardwood floors and large closets with mirrored doors.



This home has a large fenced in yard with a covered patio and looks out onto the lush canyon. As an added bonus, the two car garage has a washer and dryer for your convenience.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Renters Insurance required!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2603902)