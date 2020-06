Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away. This is a must see AVAILABLE NOW call Kitty Hawk Realty to schedule an appointment 619-425-4295.



(RLNE2311996)