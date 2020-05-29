All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:42 PM

2939 W. Canyon Ave.

2939 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2939 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!

Stunning 3 bed/2.5 baths single-family home in Serra Mesa that you have to see! This home offers a great kitchen with dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of cabinets & counter space. Wood floors downstairs with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms & tile in the bathrooms. Fenced in patio with a garage. Home is energy efficient with solar panels & A/C. This sought after peaceful community is centrally located with easy access to the 15 and 8 freeways, just a minutes drive from shopping & entertainment. Grounds include a playground, tennis court, pool, and gym! Guest parking is easy in the community.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available now.
* 12-month lease.
* Renters insurance required.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496
More info on our website: www.sunsetspm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have any available units?
2939 W. Canyon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have?
Some of 2939 W. Canyon Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 W. Canyon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2939 W. Canyon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 W. Canyon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. offers parking.
Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. has a pool.
Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 W. Canyon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 W. Canyon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
