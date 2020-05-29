2939 W. Canyon Ave.

Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!
Stunning 3 bed/2.5 baths single-family home in Serra Mesa that you have to see! This home offers a great kitchen with dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of cabinets & counter space. Wood floors downstairs with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms & tile in the bathrooms. Fenced in patio with a garage. Home is energy efficient with solar panels & A/C. This sought after peaceful community is centrally located with easy access to the 15 and 8 freeways, just a minutes drive from shopping & entertainment. Grounds include a playground, tennis court, pool, and gym! Guest parking is easy in the community.
Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available now.
* 12-month lease.
* Renters insurance required.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496
More info on our website: www.sunsetspm.com