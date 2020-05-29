2939 W. Canyon Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!



Stunning 3 bed/2.5 baths single-family home in Serra Mesa that you have to see! This home offers a great kitchen with dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of cabinets & counter space. Wood floors downstairs with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms & tile in the bathrooms. Fenced in patio with a garage. Home is energy efficient with solar panels & A/C. This sought after peaceful community is centrally located with easy access to the 15 and 8 freeways, just a minutes drive from shopping & entertainment. Grounds include a playground, tennis court, pool, and gym! Guest parking is easy in the community.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available now.

* 12-month lease.

* Renters insurance required.

* No pets or cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.



Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496

More info on our website: www.sunsetspm.com