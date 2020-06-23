Amenities

2930 Cowley Way #210 Available 11/08/19 Mission Bay Ridge located at top of Bay Park overlooking Mission Bay! - Mission Bay Ridge located at top of Bay Park overlooking Mission Bay!



BEAUTIFUL VIEW home available 11/07. This truly unique 3x2 condo on 2nd floor starts with a bright and open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows and views galore from the huge living room with fireplace.



Separate large dining room has built in cabinets and wet bar. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a full appliance package including a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and tons of pantry storage shelves.



Maple wood laminate flooring in all but the living room.



Master bedroom and oversized bathroom has cedar lined closet with additional storage shelves and double sinks. Huge corner shower with floor to ceiling enclosure.



The third bedroom serves most appropriately as a den/office with built in wall-to-wall shelving on two walls and double doors off the living area.



HOA provides additional benefits for you including a gated community with 2 underground reserved parking spaces, pool, spa, bbq and very lush and green landscaping throughout the community.



SOME HOA RESTRICTIONS APPLY WITH REGARDS TO OCCUPANCY LIMITS

NO SMOKING

NO PETS

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE INCOME 3X RENT, EXCELLENT CREDIT AND AT LEAST TWO RENTAL REFERENCES.

OCCUPANCY: JULY 1



Call today for your appointment to see this amazing home. It won't last long. Call Tammy at 619-550-8179 for your appointment now!



No Pets Allowed



