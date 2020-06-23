All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2930 Cowley Way #210

2930 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2930 Cowley Way #210 Available 11/08/19 Mission Bay Ridge located at top of Bay Park overlooking Mission Bay! - Mission Bay Ridge located at top of Bay Park overlooking Mission Bay!

BEAUTIFUL VIEW home available 11/07. This truly unique 3x2 condo on 2nd floor starts with a bright and open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows and views galore from the huge living room with fireplace.

Separate large dining room has built in cabinets and wet bar. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a full appliance package including a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and tons of pantry storage shelves.

Maple wood laminate flooring in all but the living room.

Master bedroom and oversized bathroom has cedar lined closet with additional storage shelves and double sinks. Huge corner shower with floor to ceiling enclosure.

The third bedroom serves most appropriately as a den/office with built in wall-to-wall shelving on two walls and double doors off the living area.

HOA provides additional benefits for you including a gated community with 2 underground reserved parking spaces, pool, spa, bbq and very lush and green landscaping throughout the community.

SOME HOA RESTRICTIONS APPLY WITH REGARDS TO OCCUPANCY LIMITS
NO SMOKING
NO PETS
APPLICANTS MUST HAVE INCOME 3X RENT, EXCELLENT CREDIT AND AT LEAST TWO RENTAL REFERENCES.
OCCUPANCY: JULY 1

Call today for your appointment to see this amazing home. It won't last long. Call Tammy at 619-550-8179 for your appointment now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3336505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

