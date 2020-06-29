All apartments in San Diego
2926 Kellogg Street #B10
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2926 Kellogg Street #B10

2926 Kellogg Street · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Kellogg Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful views! Great Amenities! All inclusive! Pet Friendly! La Playa Cove! Point Loma! - Available for a Jan. 1, 2020 move-in, we have a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully loaded condo for you!

Located in the exclusive La Playa Cove HOA only feet from the water, on the point in Point Loma, this spacious, two-story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo features an amazing floor plan for entertaining and beautiful unobstructed views of downtown San Diego and the entire San Diego Bay and Coronado Island.

As you enter this lovely home, the foyer entry features a half bath conveniently located for guests. Moving forward into the first floor, open floor plan is the large L-shaped kitchen featuring an abundance of cabinets including large pantry cabinets and built-in wine rack. The composite counter tops include a breakfast bar. The appliances include glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher and SS side by side fridge over freezer. This kitchen is wonderfully laid out for cooking and entertaining. Doing the dishes will never be the same with such a beautiful view!

The kitchen is conjoined by the open dining room, which overlooks the spacious living room. The entire floor shares the spectacular view. There is a large patio off the living room.

To the left of the entry foyer is the stairway to the downstairs which features both bedrooms. As you descend, you enter the relaxing grand master bedroom suite, complete with two large closet systems. The suite features a large vanity with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate enclosed shower. Off the master bedroom is the second private balcony over looking the refreshing pool and relaxing spa.

Down the hallway is the laundry closet complete with side by side washer and dryer. Adjacent is the second full bath with vanity and tub/shower combo. At the end of the hallway is the second large bedroom, with walk in closet. Off the 2nd bedroom is a semi-private, shared patio with relaxing outdoor patio furniture.

The condo has central heat and air and includes two parking spaces in the gated, underground lot. It includes built in storage closet system two paddle boards to use on La Playa cove which is 300 feet away. The parking is accessible to the condo via elevator, for convenience.

We are currently scheduling showings and accepting applications for this spectacular home. Please feel free to apply online at www.buchananpm.com or contact us for more information 619-269-0276.

Application Policy: Verifiable income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Good credit and no adverse rental history, including evictions. An application is required for each occupant over the age of 18. Each application is $35.

Available to view by appointment only. Tenant pays gas, electric, phone. Basic cable is included in the unit with contract with cable provider. HOA pays water, sewer, and garbage/recycling. Pets are welcome with additional $500 deposit, $50/month pet rent per animal. Two animal maximum. No smoking. 12-month lease. Security Deposit is $2,000 on approved credit.

(RLNE3844447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have any available units?
2926 Kellogg Street #B10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have?
Some of 2926 Kellogg Street #B10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Kellogg Street #B10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 offers parking.
Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have a pool?
Yes, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 has a pool.
Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have accessible units?
No, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Kellogg Street #B10 has units with dishwashers.

