San Diego, CA
2766 Island Ave, Unit A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:21 PM

2766 Island Ave, Unit A

2766 Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2766 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This Fully Furnished Bungalow is available now! This unit has a private deck with a BBQ, sun umbrella, dining table and string lights to light it up at night. The Queen-size bed is a comfortable memory foam mattress with down pillows. All of the appliances in the kitchen are brand new, the bathroom is all new, and the whole bungalow is clean and nicely furnished. We pay water, trash, internet, and TV programs such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon programs. No need to establish utilities--we will bill separately for your usage. We also have a record player with blue tooth and stereo. The bungalow is just a couple minutes east of downtown/Gaslamp Quarter, and a few blocks south of Balboa Park. It is a small detached house in a small complex of 6 other bungalows. We are also pet friendly! The complex is well lit, has key-code entry and security doors on every unit. We also have surveillance cameras facing the street and the parking area with motion-sensor lights. Every safety feature was added having a nurse working the night shift in mind. Grant Hill is a safe, residential neighborhood, with a mix of mostly single family homes and a few lower-income properties. Our property is managed and operated by friendly owners (no management company to deal with). Rental price reflect SO without pets. Please inquire if you have pets and additional tenants.
Charming Bungalows located in Grant Hill!
Each unit has a private deck or garden area. Queen-size beds are comfortable with down pillows. We include all utilities, internet, and TV programs such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon programs.
The bungalows are just a couple minutes east of downtown/Gaslamp Quarter, and a few blocks south of Balboa Park. Each one is a small detached house in a small complex of 6 other bungalows,. The complex is well lit, has key-code entry and security doors on every unit. We also have surveillance cameras facing the street and the parking area with motion-sensor lights.
Grant Hill is a safe, residential neighborhood. Our property is managed and operated by friendly owners (no management company to deal with) Grant Hill is an older neighborhood, with many Craftsmen and Victorian houses. This is a safe neighborhood, with a mix of working-class renters and newer home owners. Residents walk to the nearby shops, eateries and parks without concern. Grant Hill park is 1 1/2 blocks west on Island, and boasts the best sunset view of the San Diego Bay and Coronado Bridge. Viewing the sunset here is listed as one of the top 25 "things to do" in San Diego.
Most places rent quickly in San Diego, but these bungalows go fast!! They are "adorable/affordable"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have any available units?
2766 Island Ave, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have?
Some of 2766 Island Ave, Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2766 Island Ave, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2766 Island Ave, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2766 Island Ave, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A offers parking.
Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have a pool?
No, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2766 Island Ave, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2766 Island Ave, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

