2766 Island Ave, Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

This Fully Furnished Bungalow is available now! This unit has a private deck with a BBQ, sun umbrella, dining table and string lights to light it up at night. The Queen-size bed is a comfortable memory foam mattress with down pillows. All of the appliances in the kitchen are brand new, the bathroom is all new, and the whole bungalow is clean and nicely furnished. We pay water, trash, internet, and TV programs such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon programs. No need to establish utilities--we will bill separately for your usage. We also have a record player with blue tooth and stereo. The bungalow is just a couple minutes east of downtown/Gaslamp Quarter, and a few blocks south of Balboa Park. It is a small detached house in a small complex of 6 other bungalows. We are also pet friendly! The complex is well lit, has key-code entry and security doors on every unit. We also have surveillance cameras facing the street and the parking area with motion-sensor lights. Every safety feature was added having a nurse working the night shift in mind. Grant Hill is a safe, residential neighborhood, with a mix of mostly single family homes and a few lower-income properties. Our property is managed and operated by friendly owners (no management company to deal with). Rental price reflect SO without pets. Please inquire if you have pets and additional tenants.

Charming Bungalows located in Grant Hill!

Each unit has a private deck or garden area. Queen-size beds are comfortable with down pillows. We include all utilities, internet, and TV programs such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon programs.

The bungalows are just a couple minutes east of downtown/Gaslamp Quarter, and a few blocks south of Balboa Park. Each one is a small detached house in a small complex of 6 other bungalows,. The complex is well lit, has key-code entry and security doors on every unit. We also have surveillance cameras facing the street and the parking area with motion-sensor lights.

Grant Hill is a safe, residential neighborhood. Our property is managed and operated by friendly owners (no management company to deal with) Grant Hill is an older neighborhood, with many Craftsmen and Victorian houses. This is a safe neighborhood, with a mix of working-class renters and newer home owners. Residents walk to the nearby shops, eateries and parks without concern. Grant Hill park is 1 1/2 blocks west on Island, and boasts the best sunset view of the San Diego Bay and Coronado Bridge. Viewing the sunset here is listed as one of the top 25 "things to do" in San Diego.

Most places rent quickly in San Diego, but these bungalows go fast!! They are "adorable/affordable"