Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2761 A Street #302

2761 a Street · No Longer Available
Location

2761 a Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Two Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Golden Hill / South Park - Must See! 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome centrally located right at the edge of the historic neighborhood of South Park. The neighborhood is in close proximity to the Downtown and Gaslamp district, with Balboa Park a short walk or bike ride away! Take advantage of the prime location for enjoying all the amenities the neighborhood has to offer. Beautiful and historic homes on tree lined streets make a pleasurable walk to the many cafs, restaurants, bars and unique independent shops. Year-round festive events, including the 'South Park Walkabout', highlight the neighborhoods' diversity and their pride in local arts, crafts and culture.

Built in just 2005, this townhome is one of the nicest in South Park. This gated complex is beautiful and located right across from Balboa Park! Grounds offer lush green landscape. You will appreciate its private location with no one above or below you. Super spacious with almost 1500 square feet of living space! The three-level floor plan is great. It features a two car attached garage on the first level, the kitchen and living area on the second level and the bedrooms on the third level. The connected garage has room for up to two large vehicles and storage too! Plenty of street parking for friends, family and visitors.

This spacious condo is a true find located in the gated Park Hill Townhomes complex. You will love the fabulous kitchen with beautiful cabinets, all stainless appliances, granite counters and travertine stone floors. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining room and living area. Warm hardwood floors welcome you throughout the rest of the home. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and patios off both the dining room and the living room! The half bath is located downstairs for your convenience. The large master bedroom features an en suite bath and two large closets. The second bedroom (generously sized) also has a private bath and large closet. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms and there are plenty of closets and storage throughout. The full sized stacked washer and dryer is upstairs conveniently just off both bedrooms.

Great location! A Starbucks just around the corner, only about half a block from Balboa Park, a 5 minute walk to Counterpoint in Golden Hill, and within a 10 minute drive you can make it to the airport or to the beach on Coronado! Short drive to downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy, and Southpark with all its charming restaurants and boutiques. There is easy access to the 5 Freeway with convenient connections to all major freeways.

Pets are permitted, weight and breed restrictions will apply. Additional deposit and pet liability insurance required. Rent is $2650 per month with a $2650 deposit. One year lease required. We expect this unit to be move-in ready about March 8th.

(RLNE3272472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 A Street #302 have any available units?
2761 A Street #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2761 A Street #302 have?
Some of 2761 A Street #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 A Street #302 currently offering any rent specials?
2761 A Street #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 A Street #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2761 A Street #302 is pet friendly.
Does 2761 A Street #302 offer parking?
Yes, 2761 A Street #302 offers parking.
Does 2761 A Street #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2761 A Street #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 A Street #302 have a pool?
No, 2761 A Street #302 does not have a pool.
Does 2761 A Street #302 have accessible units?
No, 2761 A Street #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 A Street #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 A Street #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
