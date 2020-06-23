2761 A Street #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Golden Hill / South Park - Must See! 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome centrally located right at the edge of the historic neighborhood of South Park. The neighborhood is in close proximity to the Downtown and Gaslamp district, with Balboa Park a short walk or bike ride away! Take advantage of the prime location for enjoying all the amenities the neighborhood has to offer. Beautiful and historic homes on tree lined streets make a pleasurable walk to the many cafs, restaurants, bars and unique independent shops. Year-round festive events, including the 'South Park Walkabout', highlight the neighborhoods' diversity and their pride in local arts, crafts and culture.



Built in just 2005, this townhome is one of the nicest in South Park. This gated complex is beautiful and located right across from Balboa Park! Grounds offer lush green landscape. You will appreciate its private location with no one above or below you. Super spacious with almost 1500 square feet of living space! The three-level floor plan is great. It features a two car attached garage on the first level, the kitchen and living area on the second level and the bedrooms on the third level. The connected garage has room for up to two large vehicles and storage too! Plenty of street parking for friends, family and visitors.



This spacious condo is a true find located in the gated Park Hill Townhomes complex. You will love the fabulous kitchen with beautiful cabinets, all stainless appliances, granite counters and travertine stone floors. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining room and living area. Warm hardwood floors welcome you throughout the rest of the home. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and patios off both the dining room and the living room! The half bath is located downstairs for your convenience. The large master bedroom features an en suite bath and two large closets. The second bedroom (generously sized) also has a private bath and large closet. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms and there are plenty of closets and storage throughout. The full sized stacked washer and dryer is upstairs conveniently just off both bedrooms.



Great location! A Starbucks just around the corner, only about half a block from Balboa Park, a 5 minute walk to Counterpoint in Golden Hill, and within a 10 minute drive you can make it to the airport or to the beach on Coronado! Short drive to downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy, and Southpark with all its charming restaurants and boutiques. There is easy access to the 5 Freeway with convenient connections to all major freeways.



Pets are permitted, weight and breed restrictions will apply. Additional deposit and pet liability insurance required. Rent is $2650 per month with a $2650 deposit. One year lease required. We expect this unit to be move-in ready about March 8th.



(RLNE3272472)