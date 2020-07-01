All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103

2760 Ariane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2760 Ariane Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Updated 2B/2BA Townhouse in Bay Ho! - AVAILABLE NOW!

This 2B/2BA townhouse features 1050 SF of living space over two levels. Private deck off of dining area great for entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious and have plush carpeting. Master features not 1, but 2 private patios! Great storage space and a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer in unit! Heating and AC as well!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes, mini-split units
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouP7Z95GYxk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Ho
- PARKING: 2 car garage and street parking
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA gardener for common areas
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants are not to operate wall heaters. The breakers are switched off for them. The mini-split HVAC is more energy efficient for heating, cooling and dehumidifying. The tenant must leave three HVAC remotes with the property upon move out.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652713)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have any available units?
2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have?
Some of 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.

