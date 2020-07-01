2760 Ariane Drive Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Updated 2B/2BA Townhouse in Bay Ho! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This 2B/2BA townhouse features 1050 SF of living space over two levels. Private deck off of dining area great for entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious and have plush carpeting. Master features not 1, but 2 private patios! Great storage space and a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer in unit! Heating and AC as well!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2475

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes, mini-split units

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouP7Z95GYxk

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Ho

- PARKING: 2 car garage and street parking

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA gardener for common areas

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants are not to operate wall heaters. The breakers are switched off for them. The mini-split HVAC is more energy efficient for heating, cooling and dehumidifying. The tenant must leave three HVAC remotes with the property upon move out.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652713)