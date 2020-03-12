All apartments in San Diego
2734 Chatsworth Blvd.
2734 Chatsworth Blvd.

2734 Chatsworth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
2734 Chatsworth Blvd. Available 08/02/19 Plumosa Park POINT LOMA, Pristine Home with Fenced Backyard and Canyon Views - This pristine single story home is in a GREAT LOCATION. It sits on a Canyon in Point Loma a few minute walk to Plumosa Park and Liberty Station. It has Original Oak Hardwood floors throughout and a wonderful open floorpan with an Extra Bonus Room, fireplace, Built in large screen TV and Gourmet Kitchen.
Extra Large Master Bedroom includes closets with mirrored doors and custom built shelving. The master bedroom and guest bathroom are elegantly remodeled. The home has been retro-fitted with Energy & Sound Efficient Windows and has central air conditioning and heating. The backyard is fully fenced and pets are accepted with an additional deposit. Gardener included
A very special Huge 2-Car Garage with skylights, windows and exterior backyard access. This is a fantastic amenity for anyone who wants to spend hobby time in the garage. Circular driveway makes for convenient guest parking or additional onsite parking.

Please contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Humphreys Residential 619-800-6567

(RLNE1901136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have any available units?
2734 Chatsworth Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have?
Some of 2734 Chatsworth Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Chatsworth Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Chatsworth Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
