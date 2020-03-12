Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

2734 Chatsworth Blvd. Available 08/02/19 Plumosa Park POINT LOMA, Pristine Home with Fenced Backyard and Canyon Views - This pristine single story home is in a GREAT LOCATION. It sits on a Canyon in Point Loma a few minute walk to Plumosa Park and Liberty Station. It has Original Oak Hardwood floors throughout and a wonderful open floorpan with an Extra Bonus Room, fireplace, Built in large screen TV and Gourmet Kitchen.

Extra Large Master Bedroom includes closets with mirrored doors and custom built shelving. The master bedroom and guest bathroom are elegantly remodeled. The home has been retro-fitted with Energy & Sound Efficient Windows and has central air conditioning and heating. The backyard is fully fenced and pets are accepted with an additional deposit. Gardener included

A very special Huge 2-Car Garage with skylights, windows and exterior backyard access. This is a fantastic amenity for anyone who wants to spend hobby time in the garage. Circular driveway makes for convenient guest parking or additional onsite parking.



Please contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Humphreys Residential 619-800-6567



(RLNE1901136)