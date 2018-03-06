2724 Creekside Village Square

Amenities

GREAT SOUTH SAN DIEGO HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! - GREAT SOUTH SAN DIEGO HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. Located just off the 5 freeway in South San Diego this 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you. Hard surface flooring throughout (laminate and tile) no carpet. Kitchen features an extended prep area and breakfast bar, complete with new stone countertops. 3 good sized bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Private backyard, gated community, come take a look! Easy commute on the 5 freeway, 905 freeway, or up the Silver Strand to Coronado Naval Base. Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



